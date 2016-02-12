Ryan Reynolds Reveals Blake Lively Helped Write lines in Deadpool Script

✖

Ryan Reynolds actually got some help with Deadpool’s script when Blake Lively stepped in to give him a breather. In fact, the star told Jess Gagle that she actually has done this for a couple of his films on Sirius XM. Anyone who follows the Free Guy actor on social media knows how close he and his wife are. The beloved prankster draws Lively’s ire about 6-7 times a year for the silly jokes and amazing photos posted to Instagram alone. (She actually gets in on it and pranks him back in a number of ways!) But, he told the radio host that when he needs her to help out, she’s more than willing to pitch in to ease the burden. One fan actually asked what the “best part about being married” to the actress was. This small cute story was the centerpiece of his response. Funnily enough, Reynolds tries to give her credit but that falls on deaf ears when it comes time to acknowledge it in the press clippings and such. Check out what he had to say down below:

"I write on a lot of my movies," Reynolds explained. "It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not… There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake — that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible.' And you know, it's funny. I don't know. Maybe it's 'cause there's inherent sexism in the business — I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that — Blake like, wrote that not me. That was was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it."

Earlier this year around Mother’s Day, Reynolds talked about how much he appreciated his wife on Instagram.

"It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,” The Deadpool star wrote. “I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

