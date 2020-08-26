Hugh Jackman Says Blake Lively Is Flawless, Thinks of How She's Had to Put Up With Ryan Reynolds

The feud between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continues to be one of our favorite things. Recently, Jackman was interviewed by Sirius XM and joked about what he would get Reynolds for his birthday and commented on the idea of them remaking Face/Off together. During his conversation, Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, came up and Jackman only had nice things to say about her (although, he's not sure how she puts up with her husband).

"Blake is amazing, I don’t know how that happened but still she is flawless. To think of what she’s had to put up with. Let’s just think COVID with Ryan. It’s amazing. I just hope more than anything that she is on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day," Jackman said.

The interviewer, Julia Cunningham, joked, "I mean its classic Beauty and the Beast where she is trapped with Ryan Reynolds in a castle somewhere. Being forced to hang out with him who knew."

"Yeah but not the Beauty and the Beast where it turns out that he’s a really good guy at the end," Jackman added with a laugh.

Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

Jackman recently claimed a previous truce lasted a whole year, but we’re inclined to disagree with that fact. Since the supposed truce, Jackman has done everything from “accidentally” leak a video of himself talking negatively about Reynolds to making fun of him during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement, and asking the Internet chose between them in a “who wore it best” photo.

Recently, Reynolds made headlines when he announced the launch of The Group Effort Initiative, a new diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. The program, run through his production banner Maximum Effort, plans to bring 10 to 20 trainees who are people of color or who are from marginalized communities regardless of age. Reynolds will pay to house and train them for his next feature film, giving them real-life film experience. The money to do it will come out of Reynolds' personal salary, and the idea will be to keep the trainees on set so that they can learn by doing.

