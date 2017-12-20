Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool vs. Elf on a Shelf Image That Would Make His Daughter Cry

The holiday season is in full swing, meaning parents everywhere are having to get creative with their Elf on a Shelf. And for one Deadpool fan, the end result was pretty fantastic.

Twitter user highlandersteve recently shared a photo of his Elf on a Shelf setup, which involves the jolly character being stabbed in the air by Deadpool’s katanas. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photo quickly went viral, garnering the attention of Ryan Reynolds, who plays the Merc with a Mouth on the big screen. As he put it, the sight of this would make his daughter “cry for a hundred years,” before he joked about wallpapering her bedroom with it.

Admittedly, seeing the Elf on a Shelf turned into “a f*cking kebab” by Deadpool would be a pretty macabre sight for plenty of children. Still, the set-up is pretty creative, and having Reynolds’ seal of approval certainly doesn’t hurt.

Deadpool is set to return to the big screen next summer, with the recently-teased Deadpool 2. Beyond that, his cinematic future currently has a bit of uncertainty, following Disney’s historic purchase of 21st Century Fox’s assets. Disney CEO Bob Iger has hinted at the potential for R-Rated Marvel Studios movies (which, realistically, a third Deadpool installment would be), while Reynolds has joked that his character is already in trouble under the Disney umbrella.

But hey, at least Deadpool hasn’t given his Elf on the Shelf treatment to Mickey Mouse, or the other sort of treatment that Reynolds has in mind.

Deadpool 2 is slated to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.