Ryan Reynolds Compares Deadpool Suit To A “Big Red Body Condom”

You know the Deadpool suit has to be a bit uncomfortable, but you’ve probably never heard it described quite like this.

With Deadpool 2 right around the corner, Ryan Reynolds appeared alongside Josh Brolin on the Graham Norton Show to promote the film. Norton suggested the suit was, well, a suit, but that description didn’t quite do it for Reynolds, who compared it to something completely different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah. Well, it’s also like a big red body condom but yeah sure, call it a suit, whatever you want,” Reynolds said.”

The suit is evidently extremely tight fitting, giving no wiggle room at all. Reynolds used another priceless analogy to put that into perspective.

“There’s no space in that thing at all. When I put it on I can actually taste my own genitals. It’s disgusting,” Reynolds said.

Leave it to Reynolds to paint a perfect albeit disturbing picture in just a few words.

At least Reynolds is in great shape, something Brolin commended him on. The suit doesn’t hide anything, but as Brolin pointed out, it also doesn’t have any extra built-in lines that make you look fitter than you are. The Avengers suits evidently didn’t have that problem, though he wouldn’t say who he was referring to.

“I went and did Avengers and I saw those guys put on suits and I saw underneath, and I was like “You’re not working out at all” and I won’t say who it is, but then they put on the suits and they looked fantastic. They looked amazing, whereas him his suit doesn’t really have any bumps and stuff that’s not there so I know he’s back in his thing (gestures working out).”

You can find th eofficial description for Deadpool 2 below.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.