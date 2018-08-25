If You Email Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Address You Get This Amazing Reply

Thanks to social media, celebrities are more accessible now than ever, allowing fans to reach out and sometimes connect with the stars of their favorite movies. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took things a step further by setting up an out of office reply for his gin company that captures the star’s sense of humor.

“As owner of Aviation Gin, my mission is to never speak to you like some out of touch Hollywood A-hole. My job is to remain accountable,” the reply reads. “Most of the time, experts describe Aviation in pompous, flowery terms which alienate the average hard working gin drinker. I’ve heard them wax poetic about its restrained notes of juniper. Others have said it’s the subtle lavender and wet, boreal forest earth notes which make it so whimsical.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It continues, “Who talks like that? A blowhard, that’s who…I promise, gentle customer, you won’t hear garbage like that from me. I’ll tell you why I like Aviation… Because it tastes like somebody finally made a gin for everyone.”

The actor recently shared his email address, ryan@aviationgin.com, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, with Reynolds taking to Twitter to confirm this resulted in 20,000 emails. This isn’t a new business strategy to take, however, with Reynolds reportedly having set up the email back in February and changing out the auto-reply message every month.

The first auto-reply read, “Thank you for your email and interest in Aviation American Gin! I’m away from my desk at the moment but will respond the moment they give me a desk. … I don’t know whose idea it was to allow me into the gin business, but I can assure you, there are smarter, more reasonable people in charge.”

His current email closes, “For me, life isn’t just about having my brain cryogenically frozen so I can be revived two hundred years after the apocalypse to dance with the chosen few along the gilded path to Valhalla. It’s also probably about other stuff.”

Surprisingly, his emails don’t mention anything about Deadpool 2, possibly because the film did so well at the box office that virtually everyone on the planet already knows about it.

Deadpool 2 is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Does Reynolds’ message make you more likely to want to check out his gin? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Reddit, deadpool]