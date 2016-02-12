Ryan Reynolds Still Isn’t Tired Of People Telling Him How Much They Love Deadpool

It doesn't look like Deadpool can be stopped. The summer blockbuster debuted last year, and fans are still clamoring over its refreshing and wholly NSFW humor. Starring Ryan Reynolds as the mouthy merc, Deadpool has found a surprising home at this year's award ceremonies, and tonight see the film competing for a Golden Globe. Reynolds arrived at the awards event not long ago, and he was happy to see that he's still unbothered by people fawning over the film.

During an interview with Al Roker, Reynolds was asked whether he was tired of people telling him how much they loved Deadpool. "I've been trying to get this movie made for 11 years, so no. I'm okay with that. I'm fine with that," Reynolds said. "I can't believe we even got it made let alone all of this."

As for whether Reynolds thought he would be standing at this year's Golden Globes as a nominee, the actor said he couldn't have expected to be honored because of Deadpool.

"I don't think anybody did. I thought I might be crashing in the Deadpool costume, but I didn't actually think I'd be here as a nominee."

The actor then took a moment to explain why he thought fans resonated with Deadpool and turned it into an undeniable pop culture phenomenon. "I think it approached the genre in a different way that was refreshing for a lot of people in a genre that's reaching peak superhero. I think people enjoyed that. In the end of the day, they enjoyed the movie, and that's all you ever really want."

Based upon Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Deadpool is directed by Tim Miller and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand and Stefan Kapičić.

Deadpool's Holiday Blu-ray package is now available and retails for $25.99. Deadpool 2 is expected to begin filming next year and is due out January 12, 2018.