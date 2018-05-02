Ryan Reynolds Unsure About ‘Deadpool 3’

Deadpool has become a bonafide hit franchise over the last couple of years, so you’d think that Ryan Reynolds and the folks over at Fox would continue to make movies for the character for as long as humanly possible. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Reynolds himself is casting doubt on a potential third solo film for the Merc with a Mouth.

While speaking to EW about the highly-anticipated Deadpool sequel, producer/star Ryan Reynolds was asked about the future of the franchise. He assured that the character of Deadpool isn’t going anywhere any time soon, but he was much less certain when talking about another solo outing.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds said. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

As Reynolds mentioned, Deadpool will be a part of the X-Force movie (or movies) being planned at Fox. And it also seems likely that he could appear in some other X-Men based projects from the studio. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that the solo Deadpool movies could be coming to an end after the second installment hits theaters in a couple of weeks.

He continued by making the point that, because of the comedic nature of the character, a Deadpool movie doesn’t have to be a big, superhero blockbuster.

“Why do they all have to be big comic book movies? It could be anything. Deadpool could be a Sundance film.”

The interviewer brought up the festival hit Call Me By Your Name, which was nominated for multiple Academy Awards last year, and took home the prize for Best Screenplay.

“I wouldn’t suggest for a second that our writing would be at that level, but I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places,” the actor said. “I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places. I’ll just put it that way, but I would love that.”

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18.