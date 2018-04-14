Ryan Reynolds Wants Deadpool To Appear In Fast And Furious Spinoff

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is a busy man these days, and Ryan Reynolds is a bit upset.

It was recently announced that Leitch, who came took over the director’s chair for the Deadpool sequel, is now attached to direct the oft-rumored Fast & Furious spinoff. The spinoff will feature The Rock and Jason Statham as their characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively, but Reynolds is annoyed his part was evidently abandoned.

“You promised Deadpool was in this. You said I get to play the no-nonsense Police Chief, who yells at Hobbs for crashing his 58 valve Nissan Sentra into an Olive Garden. Put me in coach.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Reynolds couldn’t still make an appearance in the movie, but it seems his dreams of playing a police chief will have to be put on ice for now.

Statham and The Rock played opposite each other in Fast and Furious 7, but they ended up on the same side in The Fate of the Furious against a rogue Dom (Vin Diesel). The duo’s scenes together were a highlight of the film, and while the spinoff has no official title, there are plenty of fans who can’t wait to see the two share the screen once more.

In addition to Deadpool 2, Leitch is known for his work on John Wick and Atomic Blonde, which also recently had a sequel greenlit. John Wick is working on its third film in the franchise, and Deadpool 3 is very much a likelihood. If the spin-off does well, it could be yet another franchise for Leitch’s resume.

The Fast & Furious spinoff will be written by Chris Morgan, who has worked on six of the franchise’s films, including The Fate of the Furious.

As for Deadpool 2, Leitch took over the franchise from Tim Miller, who directed the original.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.