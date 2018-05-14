Ryan Reynolds Offers X-Force Movie Update, Talks Film’s Rating

Deadpool 2 opens this weekend and will introduce the cinematic version of X-Men spinoff team X-Force.

Plans are already in place for Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to return for an X-Force movie directed by Drew Goddard. In an interview with Collider, Reynolds shed some light on said plans.

“I just wanna work with Drew,” Reynolds said. “I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun. I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited about a couple new characters that we’re talking about. And I’m really especially excited to work with Drew. He’s just amazing.”

Goddard, who is best known for directing Cabin in the Woods and creating Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, is currently at work on the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, so work on X-Force has not begun. In fact, Reynolds revealed that there isn’t even a script.

“There’s a storyline that everyone’s happy with, but there isn’t a script yet,” he said. “That’s yet to come.”

Reynolds also touched on whether the film will follow Deadpool‘s lead with an R-rating.

“It’s all story first,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s thinking about the rating. I mean, my sort of wild guess would be that it would be an R-rated movie, but again, right now we’re just assembling the troops to figure out what story we would tell. And it’s a ways away from shooting still, and I don’t even have an idea as to the exact date. But yeah, we’ll see. Story first though.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.