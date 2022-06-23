Sam Wilson and Deadpool Track Super-Soldier Serum in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 (Exclusive)

Sam Wilson is forced to turn to Deadpool in order to track down unauthorized doses of super-soldier serum. The former Falcon has donned the red-white-and-blue costume once again in Captain America: Symbol of Truth, a new series from writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva. Cap and Falcon's (Joaquin Torres) first mission was to stop some serum smugglers, but all they found was a freight train full of migrants. Sam is after some answers, and only the Merc With a Mouth appears to have the information for him. Unfortunately, he's currently a prisoner of Latveria.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 by Tochi Onyebuchi, R.B. Silva, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It features Sam Wilson sneaking into Latveria and finding Deadpool hanging upside down during an interrogation session. Meanwhile, the White Wolf and Crossbones are observing news outlets reporting on the freight train mishap. While Crossbones is growing impatient and ready to blow things up, White Wolf is playing the long game and stresses patience. After all, if his plan proceeds, Crossbones will get the opportunity to kill Captain America.

Captain America and Deadpool might not appear as a likely pairing, but the characters have a long history together. Of course, this was back when Steve Rogers was the only Captain America operating in the Marvel Universe. Cap and Wade Wilson were both a part of the Weapon Plus program, which created characters such as Wolverine, Man-Thing, Luke Cage, and more. Instead of another Steve Rogers and Deadpool mission, it's Sam that gets to team up with the Merc With a Mouth.

Along with Captain America: Symbol of Truth, Steve Rogers is starring in the sister series Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty from writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and artist Carmen Carnero. The first issue launched earlier this month and finds Steve and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier investigating a secret conspiracy that Marvel is encouraging fans to help solve.

You can find the preview for Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 29th.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Peach Momoko

After thwarting a train robbery with mysterious ties to the Super-Soldier Serum, Sam Wilson needs information. Unfortunately, the person he needs information from is Deadpool. Who's in prison. In Latveria.

No one said picking up the shield again would be easy…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99