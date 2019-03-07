Samuel L. Jackson Debunks Big Nick Fury Rumor

The time for Captain Marvel has finally arrived! Previews for the film begin tonight, and the official wide release starts tomorrow. The movie’s cast is out there working hard to promote the film, including longstanding Marvel Cinematic Universe staple, Samuel L. Jackson.

In a recent interview with Game Radar, Jackson was asked about the rumors surrounding a Nick Fury series coming to Disney+. The upcoming streaming service is expected to launch Marvel shows about Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Lady Sif, and more. However, don’t hold out hope for a Fury series any time soon.

“Nobody’s asked me yet, but we’ll see,” Jackson replied. At least we know Jackson is open to continuing his role as Fury, a part he first took on in the post-credits scene of Iron Man back in 2008.

Considering Captain Marvel takes place in 1995, and the age-down technology looks pretty good (based on the trailers), Jackson could potentially reprise the role from any time in the last 20 years. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jackson shared what makes young Fury different from the Fury we’ve grown to know.

“The fact that he didn’t have that big chip on his shoulder yet,” he explained.

“There’s something still light about Nick Fury. He’d been in some dark stuff, so there’s still a bunch of stuff that hasn’t been explored about him through the war and through his years as a spy in the shadow world or whatever,” he added. “But now he’s on a desk. It’s kinda like he’s on hiatus. He’s sitting at this desk trying to figure out, ‘Okay, where’s the threat coming from?’ [Carol is] his first extraterrestrial. She opens up a whole new world for him.”

From the trailers, we know Fury still has both eyes in Captain Marvel, which means he was probably a more trusting man in 1995. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury says, “The last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye.” While there’s no guarantee we’ll be seeing the eye loss in Captain Marvel, many speculate that it will factor into the film.

Jackson’s future with the MCU may be up in the air, but Captain Marvel will surely satisfy any fans of the character for now. In the interview, Jackson promised Game Radar “explosions,” “big fights,” and “fast chases.”

In addition to Jackson, Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

