Samuel L. Jackson Doesn’t Have Time for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theories

Captain Marvel is only one week away from hitting theaters, and it will soon be followed by Avengers: Endgame in April. Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to know how the movies will tie together, so there are tons of fan theories circulating the Internet. However, one MCU staple isn’t interested in guesswork.

Samuel L. Jackson, who has been playing Nick Fury in the Marvel films since 2008’s Iron Man, stopped by the blue carpet at the London premiere of Captain Marvel and shared with Metro that he doesn’t have time for theories.

“What do you think about fan theories about Avengers: Endgame?,” they asked. They listed some examples such as time travel, and you can tell by Jackson’s facial expression that he’s not having any of it.

“No, I have not,” he said. “I haven’t paid attention. I’ve been busy doing stuff.” The actor went on to explain that 2019 has already been a full year.

“I was doing press for Glass and now I’m doing press for this,” he explained. “And getting ready to start another film, so I’m kind of caught up in three different things. I haven’t paid attention.”

When it comes to fan theories, the actor at least knows they’re a big part of the fandom.

“I know they have them, because that’s what they do,” he added. If he did pay attention to Internet rumors, Jackson would know that fans are eager to find out if he’ll be a part of Avengers: Endgame. Currently, the answer is still up in the air.

However, Jackson has been open about what fans can expect from his character in Captain Marvel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor explained what makes the younger Fury seen in Captain Marvel‘s 1995 timeline different from the Fury we’ve grown to love.

“He didn’t have that big chip on his shoulder yet,” Jackson explained. “There’s something still light about Nick Fury. He’d been in some dark stuff, so there’s still a bunch of stuff that hasn’t been explored about him through the war and through his years as a spy in the shadow world or whatever,” Jackson added. “But now he’s on a desk. It’s kinda like he’s on hiatus. He’s sitting at this desk trying to figure out, ‘Okay, where’s the threat coming from?’ [Carol is] his first extraterrestrial. She opens up a whole new world for him.”

From the trailers, we know Fury still has both eyes in Captain Marvel, which means he was probably a more trusting man in 1995. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury says, “The last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye.” While there’s no guarantee we’ll be seeing the eye loss in Captain Marvel, many speculate that it will factor into the film.

In addition to Jackson, Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

