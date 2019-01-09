Samuel L. Jackson Says He’s Willing To Continue Playing Nick Fury

There is plenty of thread tying together the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but some ties are bigger than others. When it comes to connecting the dots, no one has helped interweave the blockbusting franchise more so than Nick Fury. However, that doesn’t mean Samuel L. Jackson will be around to hold up the role forever.

After all, contracts only last for so long, and a new report says Jackson’s deal with Marvel Studios has come to an end… but fans don’t need to be put out just yet.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter posted a lengthy piece focusing on Jackson and his rise to become one of entertainment’s most lucrative talents. The article reports Jackson’s nine-picture deal with Marvel did come to an end with Captain Marvel, but he is still game to reprise his role down the line.

Despite Captain Marvel marking the end of his deal, Jackson is slated to star in Spider-Man: Far From Home later this year. The summer sequel will only add to Nick Fury’s on-screen history, and Jackson admits he is down to play the former SHIELD director well into his 80s.

“I could be the Alec Guinness of Marvel movies,” the actor joked.

Of course, fans would be more than happy to have Jackson stick around. The future of the MCU is still uncertain as its executives are keeping their lips shut tight. Still, Jackson has become an integral piece of the franchise even since he first brought up the Avengers Initiative to Tony Stark over a decade ago. It sounds like the actor is game to keep Fury’s good eye focused on future roles, but Jackson admits there is one gig he really wanted in the MCU that he never got called in for.

You know, since Nick was never given an express visa for Wakanda when Black Panther dropped last year.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Jackson said he tried his best to get Nick into the groundbreaking flick, but Marvel Studios wouldn’t budge.

“I couldn’t [star in it] either,” Jackson said. “When they were making it I kept saying ‘so when do I go to Wakanda’ and they were like (shakes his head no). I was like Nick Fury can’t… can I just walk down the street in Wakanda so they know that I know it’s there? Because I know it’s there! I mean Nick Fury knows every black thing that’s on the planet, so he’s gotta know about Wakanda, but I wish I had been there, but I’m really really pleased with the success of the film and how it worked out and eventually I may end up in Wakanda.”

