Sony Pictures to Bring ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoffs and Possible Surprises to Comic-Con

Marvel fans definitely have a reason to get excited for next month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Deadline recently confirmed that Sony Pictures will be bringing both Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to SDCC, as part of the studio’s Hall H panel. The Venom and Spider-Verse panels will be taking place on Friday, July 20th, at 6:15PM, and will be moderated by Nerdist’s Jessica Chobot.

Earlier reports had suggested that both Marvel films would be making an appearance, considering the fact that they are both set to debut before the end of this year.

While Marvel Studios itself will be skipping the annual event, Deadline suggests that Spider-Man star Tom Holland could still make some sort of surprise appearance at this panel, considering the way that the character’s film rights are handled. But at the moment, Holland’s role in the event is currently unconfirmed.

Either way, Marvel fans will surely get excited about this panel, and whatever new surprises it could bring. The panel also could help bring even more fans on board with Venom, a film that is set to occupy a unique part of the superhero movie space.

“The only thing that’s warming my heart – I mean Tom Hardy is obviously a good choice – the thing that’s warming my heart is they’re saying it’s going to be R.” Todd McFarlane, who co-created Venom, told ComicBook.com last year. “So now the question is (and I haven’t read the script), like what does that mean? Because again, we’ve seen a couple “R movies” right? I mean we’ve seen Logan and we’ve seen Deadpool.”

“So it would be interesting to me to see what they do.” McFarlane added. “I mean I know what I would do if they gave me that character; I would scare the sh*t out of people with it. I don’t know if they want to go that far with it, cause again, you can sell a lot of shirts and toys if you don’t completely scare people, so it will be interesting.”

And just months later will be the release of Into the Spider-Verse, an animated film that is set to properly introduce Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to audiences.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

Venom will be released in theaters on October 5th. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.