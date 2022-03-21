Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal to Host Saturday Night Live

SNL has officially revealed its hosting and musical guest lineup for the month of April, and a beloved Marvel villain is taking the stage. Jake Gyllenhaal, star of Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been tapped to host Saturday Night Live on April 9th, the second show of the month. He’ll be joined by musical guest Camila Cabello, who is coming off a starring turn in Amazon’s reimagining of Cinderella and the release of a new album.

This hosting gig will be Gyllenhaal’s second time taking the stage to lead an episode of Saturday Night Live. The actor will be promoting his new movie, Ambulance, which hits theaters on April 8th. This upcoming episode will be Gyllenhaal’s second time hosting the show.

Gyllenhaal’s show is one of three new SNL episodes booked for the month of April. Comedian and filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the show on April 2nd, joined by Gunna, who will be serving as musical guest. Lizzo is pulling double-duty for the April 16th episode, hosting and performing music.

Gyllenhaal most recently starred in The Guilty, a thriller from Antoine Fuqua that was released exclusively on Netflix last year. In the film, Gyllenhaal starred as an emergency operator trying to stop a crime from the other end of a phone.

“I think mostly the challenge is that I’m a pretty physical actor,” Gyllenhaal told . “So I like being in my body and moving around and I was just isolated in a chair, I couldn’t really move. But I also think that was a really interesting experience because it added to my attention and a desire and a frustration and there are a lot of feelings that came from that. I always knew it was going to be a movie about listening to other people, that’s what acting is. The first thing you learn, the first thing any acting teacher says is that acting’s all about listening. But, truthfully, it’s really the other actors in this movie that do the acting for me. We’re listening to them more than we’re listening to me and they’re all so incredible in it. So it’s really them.”

Are you looking forward to the April lineup for SNL? Let us know in the comments!