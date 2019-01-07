Save ‘Daredevil’ Petition Crosses 100,000 Signatures

Fans have come out in droves supporting Daredevil in the wakes of its cancellation by Netflix. Shortly after the streaming giant sent the show to the chopping block, fans jumped straight into action organizing an online movement hoping some channel, network, or streaming platform would hear their cries for help.

As of this writing, a Change.org petition at the center of the #SaveDaredevil movement has crossed a major milestone, officially crossing 100,000 signatures earlier today. As of this writing, the petition currently stands at 114,977 signatures and counting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though it has been around for several weeks, the petition has gained substantial momentum in the past few days alone. When we first covered the petition last Friday, the petition was hovering around 33,000 signatures meaning approximately 82,000 people have signed the petition throughout the weekend.

The petition has gotten the attention of plenty of those close to the show, even getting a substantial push on Twitter from series star Vincent D’Onofrio.

As the petition’s creator Joseph Garcia says in the petition’s description, the goal is to garner enough fan interest that Netflix and Marvel Television reevaluate their business relationship and renew the show. If that’s not possible, Garcia says, they hope a deal can be made where Daredevil characters can appear in other Marvel properties played by the same cast members.

While the show appears to be dead in its current iteration, Marvel Television did previously mention that the character would “live on” in future projects for the House of Mouse. It’s not clear whether Jeph Loeb and company at Marvel TV plan on using the same cast from the Netflix show or if new actors will be cast in the wake of a new show or bigger yet, a movie for Marvel Studios.

“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” the company said in a statement. “We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.