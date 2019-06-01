SaveDaredevil Team Launches Auction to Raise Money for Charity

The #SaveDaredevil team was initially founded as a cause to persuade another platform to pick up Daredevil after it’ was canceled by Netflix. Now, the movement is using is massive reach for good. As of today, the team has launched the #BeTheHero Charity Initiative, a set of auctions featuring Daredevil-themed goods. According to the team’s website, 100% of the proceeds of the auctioned items will be given to Sightsavers, an international charity that works around the world to prevent sight loss and avoidable blindness.

Each of the auctions raising money features a Daredevil-themed item, including an original Daredevil sketch by superstar comics artist Chip Zdarsky, various comics and trade paperbacks signed by the likes of Charlie Cox and Charles Soule, and various posters of all shapes and sizes.

If interested in any of the auctions, you can view the entire listing on the site at the #SaveDaredevil website. If you’re not interested in buying an item, the cause also has a link to a GoFundMe page where you can donate without expecting an item in return.

From what started a grassroots movement has grown to a massive cause on Twitter, Instagram, and various other digital media platforms as fans continue trying to get the show picked up elsewhere. They might be on to something after all, as Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb previously admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if those canceled Netflix shows featuring Marvel characters bounced back at some point in time.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb mentioned. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

“These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending],” the producer continued. “Most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.