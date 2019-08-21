Save Spider-Man From Sony Now Trending On Twitter

To say Marvel fans are a little unhappy right now would be an understatement and its hard to be upset at that. A number of those angry fans are taking Twitter by storm with the hashtag #SaveSpiderManFromSony. On Tuesday, news surfaced that the deal that allowed Spider-Man to be a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe broke down. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had stalled in their discussions to continue the partnership that brought MCU fans Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

Details have been circulating, and other reports had seemed to indicate that there was still a chance for reconciliation between the two giant media entities. Late Tuesday, Sony confirmed that the relationship ended with Marvel and that they would be pressing forward with Spider-Man without Marvel Studios. Fans have flooded the online platform with many funny photoshops and video edits designed to convey their dislike of this news.

This week’s hashtag is an effort by the fans to return Spider-Man back to the MCU proper, and that’s not the only thing they’re planning. As we’ve recently reported, an event appeared on Facebook to rescue the Web-Slinger. “Storm Sony And Bring Spider-Man Home To The MCU” is the name of the Facebook event. Its goal is clear: Rush up on Sony Pictures in solidarity while dressed in Spider-Man costumes. (If no one has a bagel and sweatpants in that crowd, I’ll be kind of bummed.)

In the first hours, there were only 12 attendees, but that number has ballooned to almost 3000 in the 24 hours since. Halloween is the targeted day, but much like the hilarious Area 51 raid, it’s probably safe to say that this one won’t be happening. In the discussion on the page, most fans are just sharing news and memes, much like the ones on Twitter. Talk of boycotting the Sony movies involving the character has sprung up in multiple online fan communities as well. The entire movement is about as 2019 as possible in a hilarious way.

Fans might have a reason for hope, though. Sony’s statement from yesterday did include the nugget that the company is hopeful the situation will change in the future. So, there may be hope for the two studios to sort out their differences and get back to delivering the fans the Spider-Man films they clearly enjoy so much. There is ample time for reconciliation as none of Marvel’s announced Phase 4 plans include Spider-Man. The company rolled out that entire slate of films and other projects at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans were a little concerned when they learned that Peter Parker’s cliffhanger ending to Spider-Man: Far From Home would go unresolved for quite some time. Now they might have to wait even more, if they even get a resolution at all.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Peter outside the Avengers headquarters after Happy won’t open the gate #SaveSpidermanFromSony pic.twitter.com/lVqEoeiz4I — Frankie Leal (@Panchitoleal10) August 21, 2019

Mysterio exposed Spider-Man so hard that he left the MCU. #SaveSpidermanFromSony pic.twitter.com/w5Nk6Bv2EY — 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝟗𝟐🦋 (@MissBlackStar92) August 21, 2019

Me: I have one last request #SaveSpidermanFromSony pic.twitter.com/4dqGlgDjEd — #letsnotdiein2030 (@iwantabetterwo2) August 21, 2019

Spider-Man fans trying to get everyone back to the table #SaveSpidermanFromSony pic.twitter.com/3SqpTKaeMC — Ziggy (@mrjafri) August 21, 2019

This kid deserves better. I hate you all. Do not touch me rn. I’m crying. #SaveSpidermanFromSony pic.twitter.com/ggpRSADpTP — brilliam (@tabaaluga) August 21, 2019

