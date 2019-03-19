Scarlett Johansson Calls ‘Avengers: Endgame’ a “Beautiful Valentine”

Much of Avengers: Endgame is still a mystery, as the Russo Brothers have gone out of their way to keep the new footage released so far in trailers and teases minimal and fragmented. That makes it more difficult for fans to put the pieces together into any kind of understandable picture, but the cast has seen considerably more of the movie, and they have been thrilled with the results. That includes Black Widow herself Scarlett Johansson, who will reprise her role for the 8th time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Endgame. and she calls the movie a beautiful valentine.

Johansson recently spoke to Empire about the anticipated film (via ComicBookMovie), which will close out the first 10 years of the MCU in spectacular fashion (at least we hope so). When asked if she had seen anything from Endgame Johansson said “I have. From what I can tell, what’s foremost in the [Russo] Brother’ minds is really delivering something that is a poetic and beautiful Valentine to a decade of madness.”

Endgame will follow up one of the biggest cliffhanger endings ever in Avengers: Infinity War, which ended with half the universe fading out of existence thanks to Thanos’ snap with the Infinity Gauntlet, including many of the heroes we’ve come to love, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and more. Now it’s up to the remaining heroes to set things right, and Black Widow will have an important part to play.

Johansson also described the Natasha we’re going to see in Endgame, an agent trying to balance vengeance and anger with her trademark practicality and cool-headedness.

“Nat is a very pragmatic person,” Johansson said. “She’s looking for answers. She was trained, and born and bred to finish the job. When we find her, she’s f***ing pissed off. The one thing we know about Natasha is that she’s going to hunker down and she’s going to get those mother[frick]ers. That’s her MO.”

A pissed off Widow is an extremely dangerous Widow, and we feel bad for anyone who gets in her way, including Thanos.

You can check out the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.