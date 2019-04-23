Scarlett Johansson Shows off Huge Back Tattoo at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson showed off her new back tattoo during the film’s premiere event on Monday night. The floral tattoo stretches across the length of the actress’s back from the top of the shoulder to the small of her back. You can see the tattoo in the photograph below.

Johansson returns as Black Widow in Avenger: Endgame. She’s played the role of the super spy turned superhero since being introduced in Iron Man 2 in 2010. Many expect Endgame to be a sendoff for the original six Avengers, including Johansson’s Black Widow. Johansson’s own description of the film seems to support that idea.

“From what I can tell, what’s foremost in the [Russo] Brother’ minds is really delivering something that is a poetic and beautiful Valentine to a decade of madness,” Johansson said after having seen a portion of the film.

Avengers: Endgame follows Avengers: Infinity War and the climactic “snap” that wiped out half of all life in the universe. Now the Avengers are assembling to do “whatever it takes” to make things right or to at least avenge the world they failed to save. For Black Widow, that means balancing a thirst for vengeance with a hope that things can go back to the way they were.

“Nat is a very pragmatic person,” Johansson said. “She’s looking for answers. She was trained and born and bred to finish the job. When we find her, she’s f***ing pissed off. The one thing we know about Natasha is that she’s going to hunker down and she’s going to get those mother[frick]ers. That’s her MO.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

