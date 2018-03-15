Scarlett Johansson On What She Wants In A ‘Black Widow’ Movie

There is definitely a push amongst fans to get a Black Widow movie, and the super spy herself explained what she would like to see in it if it eventually happens.

Black Widow is played by Scarlett Johansson, who appeared alongside Captain America Chris Evans to talk all things Avengers: Infinity War. During the interview with ET the topic of a Black Widow film came up, and Johansson was asked if she would be interested in doing one.

“I think that there is a…(laughs) it’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character, and I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it,” Johansson said.

A Black Widow solo film has been the topic of discussion for some time now, and it is more than about time for one, considering Johansson kickstarted the role in Iron Man 2 and has become a pivotal part of most of the MCU movies since.

Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo happens to think there is plenty of material to make a solo film compelling.

“Yeah, we’re very happy for that. I mean it’s such a rich and interesting character,” Joe Russo said. “There’s so much to explore with a character whose history was as a villain, and you know, Scarlett does such a good job of playing that character and people are so used to that character that you forget the character’s history, and so there’s a lot of compelling stories to tell about someone who has a dark past.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.