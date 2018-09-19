Score Deals on ‘Captain Marvel’ Gear

The Captain Marvel trailer launched today, and we’re guessing that you haven’t felt that awake early in the morning on a workday in years. In other words, fans are hyped for this film, so you can bet that we’ll be seeing lots of Captain Marvel merch released as we get closer to the March 8th premiere date.

If you can’t wait that long, there are some rare deals happening right now on the current crop of officially licensed Captain Marvel fashions and accessories that you might want to take advantage of. The selection Captain Marvel merch is pretty thin at the moment, but odds are that what is available will see a resurgence in popularity now that the first trailer has debuted, so jump on the deals while you can. You can shop them via the links below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Loungefly Captain Marvel Crossbody Purse – $61.81 (12% off)

• Loungefly Captain Marvel Wallet – $31.99 (16% off)

• Captain Marvel Women’s Tank – $23.12 (20% off)

• Captain Marvel Retro Riveter Women’s Tank – $23.12 (20% off)

• Captain Marvel Logo Shirt (Men’s Sizes) – $23.12 (20% off)

• Vans Captain Marvel Backpack – $30.99 (30% off)

• Vans Captain Marvel Sk8-Hi Sneakers / Size 6 only – $55.99 (25 % off / all sizes available at Vans)

If you’re looking for more Captain Marvel merch (with or without deals) you can find a few more items at at Hot Topic, SuperheroStuff, and Amazon.

On a related note, Loungefly recently unveiled a gorgeous faux leather Captain Marvel tote bag with a floral pattern and a metal charm. You can pre-order it at Entertainment Earth or Sideshow Collectibles for $64 (just make sure to compare shipping charges). A matching wallet can be pre-ordered here for $34. Both the bag and the wallet are expected to arrive in November.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.