‘Doctor Strange’ Director Confirmed to Return For Sequel

Whenever production kicks off on Doctor Strange 2, it will be lead by a familiar face. THR is reporting that Scott Derrickson has agreed to return to direct the follow-up. According to the publication, Derrickson and Marvel Studios have “quietly agreed” to a deal that would allow the filmmaker to return.

Doctor Strange 2 is still looking for somebody to pen the script as it eyes a 2020 production start date in hopes of debuting in Marvel Studios’ open May 2021 date.

Derrickson last directed Stephen Strange’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Doctor Strange (2016), also serving as a writer alongside Jon Spaihts (The Mummy) and long-time collaborator C. Robert Cargill (Sinister).

Though Marvel Studios has been very quiet about their plans in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, studio head Kevin Feige confirmed earlier this year that another film featuring the Sorcerer Supreme was in the works.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Though it was long before his returning role was confirmed, Derrickson hinted that he wanted to include classic Strange nemesis Nightmare in a sequel should he return.

“Possibly Nightmare, but he’s a tricky villain to get right,” Derrickson wrote. “And you can’t tell the story of Doctor Strange w/out eventually dealing w/Clea.”

“Kevin [Feige] made a very cogent case,” he continued. “The trouble with starting with Nightmare is getting across the idea of the Dream Dimension as another dimension. The movie was challenging enough. It’s already an exposition-heavy movie… Dormammu made the most sense. And he is the most present villain in the comics.”

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is slated to appear next in Avengers: Endgame, which flies into theatres April 26th, 2019.