Agents of SHIELD Teases New Romance For SPOILER

The sixth season premiere of Agents of SHIELD is finally here, and the new episode has already revealed some heartbreaking news: Mack and Yo-Yo are no longer a couple. Once he took over Coulson’s duties as the Director of SHIELD, Mack ended the relationship. While discussing the break-up with May, Yo-Yo revealed that Mack completely shut her out once he got the new gig. Considering it’s been a year since the events of season five, Yo-Yo has every right to move on and find someone new…

“Missing Pieces” saw the arrival of some new agents, including Agent Keller, who is being played by Lucas Bryant. During a team meeting, May noticed Yo-Yo actively avoiding Keller, which led to her assuming that they like each other (you can’t get anything past May). May warned Yo-Yo that if she noticed the feelings forming, Mack probably noticed, too, but encouraged her to go for it anyway. Soon after their chat, it was revealed that Yo-Yo and Keller have already begun a relationship, but they’re keeping it under wraps. Yo-Yo claims she doesn’t care if Mack knows, but they agree to keep it secret so Keller can stay on his new boss’ good side.

While some fans of the Macklena ship may be disappointed in the break up, we suspect their romance isn’t done for good. However, Keller seems charming and we’re looking forward to watching this new relationship unfold. While Mack and Yo-Yo have been through a lot together over the years, the two did often disagree on fundamental things, so maybe this change will be good for them both.

The new season of Agents of SHIELD has been shortened to only 13 episodes, and fans are eager to find out what the series has in store. There are still plenty of unanswered questions, but Clark Gregg has already promised this year will be “big and loud and badass.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.

