Sebastian Stan Reveals What Bucky Would Have Done With Time Stone in Avengers: Endgame

To say that the Winter Soldier has been some through some awful things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be something of an understatement. He went from being Steve Rogers’ best friend and an Army officer before being captured and experimented on by HYDRA and then, after falling to his presumed death, brainwashed into becoming the superpowered assassin Winter Soldier. It’s a complicated, bleak history, a history that fans might expect Bucky to want to undo if he had the chance. But, according to Sebastian Stan, there’s something else he’d do if Bucky got his hands on the Time Stone.

Stan was asked by a fan during his appearance at MCM London this weekend what Bucky would do if he had the opportunity to use the Time Stone — the Infinity Stone that has the ability to manipulate time — and it turns out, Bucky wouldn’t completely erase his history as Winter Soldier — just the assassinations.

“What would Bucky do if he got the Time Stone? Get the hell out of there!” Stan joked. “No, if he got the Time Stone of course he would go back to face himself in the ’70s and then it would have to be two Winter Soldiers, one against the other, then he would have to face himself and stop himself from creating about 864 assassinations.”

The idea that Bucky would use the stone to go back and prevent his other self from carrying out the multitudes of assassinations HYDRA and the KGB had him carry out over the years rather than stop himself from becoming the Winter Soldier in the first place is an interesting one. While it would in theory keep much of the character’s history intact, stopping some of the assassinations would likely have far-reaching impact on the MCU’s history on the whole. What’s certain is that a Winter Soldier on Winter Soldier fight would be pretty epic to see, much like watching Captain America fight himself in Avengers: Endgame was a pretty great scene itself.

However, when it comes to the Avenger who did get to travel back in time and change things for himself, that was Captain America/Steve Rogers who used the Quantum Realm to not only replace the Infinity Stones but also go back and give himself the happily ever after he’d missed out on after going into the ice in the 1940s and according to Stan, Steve’s decision is one that Bucky fully understood and supported.

“He was happy for him, obviously. This man has fought for this woman for a really long time. In my opinion, he was happy,” Stan said.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.