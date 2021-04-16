Sebastian Stan Shares Hilarious Fan Idea of Bucky's Introduction to The Hobbit

✖

Sebastian Stan shared the perfect theory for how his character read The Hobbit before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released. @616soldat joked that Steve Rogers getting beat up probably interrupted him finishing the book. It’s a great joke and you can imagine Stan’s deadpan delivery of “he won’t let me read.” Bucky Barnes revealed he read J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel when it released in 1937. It was a fun nod to the fans gesturing toward the Super Soldier’s reading habits back in the day. If there’s been one thing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has done well, it’s filling in the blanks for Bucky and Zemo’s motivations. Fans have learned so much about the former assassin and his handler. But, there are still some lingering questions, especially as they pertain to Stan’s character. There are only two episodes left until the season finale, but this probably won’t be the last time we see Bucky.

i can just imagine someone informing bucky that steve was involved in a fight again and him just putting down his hobbit book down like “that mf just won't let me read” — ✪↯ (@616soldat) March 12, 2021

The actor allowed himself to look ahead for a second in a conversation with Collider. But, he also credited Marvel Studios for having their eyes on the prize when it comes to individual projects. The fans are clamoring for more Sam Wilson and Bucky in whatever form that comes in. But, for the star, he just wants to do work that he’s proud of.

"My impression is that nobody's over at that studio getting caught in the noise. They just love the work. They're just always constantly grateful," Stan explained when asked about Season 2. "Which if you look at the movies, a lot of the endings of the movies [are] like, 'Well, this could be it, but maybe we'll get lucky and we'll get another one!' There's never been, 'Well, yeah, we're Marvel, we'll just f—ing hit another home run.' There's always this thing of embracing the last film for what it is and the hope of a continuation without expectation, and that's very difficult to do at that level."

