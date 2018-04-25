Sebastian Stan’s Reaction to Seeing His Prisoner Chair From ‘Civil War’ Is Amazing

The recent world premiere for Avengers: Infinity War didn’t just bring out all the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – it also brought out a sweet collection of MCU memorabilia. The red carpet for the premiere led to an official MCU museum, where fans, press, and even the stars themselves could take a trip down ten years of memory lane, via a collection of props, costumes, all on display. Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan lit up the Internet, after posting this reaction shot to some of his old Winter Soldier trappings:

That’s the prisoner chair and containment cell that Bucky/Winter Soldier was put in, after being arrested and handed over to Everett Ross’s CIA Joint Counter Terrorism Center for questioning. Civil War villain Zemo then snuck into the room with the containment cell, and activated Winter Soldier using his old brainwashing programming. The result was an epic fight / chase sequence that helped solidify Captain America: Civil War as one of the MCU’s best chapters (at least to a lot of fans).

Sebastian Stan continues to be a fan-fav character in the MCU ensemble – especially with the ladies! He’s been particularly good on the press tour, talking about everything from his bromance with Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie, to teasing Bucky’s future in the MCU, and possibly becoming Captain America.

Avengers: Infinity War will pick up Bucky’s story from where it left off in the Black Panther post-credits scene. Bucky will be back on his fee and free of the brainwashing that made him Winter Soldier, complete with a brand-new bionic arm, forged from Wakandan tech. Previews of the film have teased just what an integral part Bucky will play in the “Battle of Wakanda” that sees the MCU heroes make their final stand against Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.