Sebastian Stan Reveals His Favorite Marvel Projects of 2021

Sebastian Stan revealed what his favorite Marvel project of 2021 was in a recent interview. Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak spoke to the Winter Soldier actor about the 355. But, we couldn’t let him get away without asking about the MCU. Bucky was last seen looking out into the sunset with Sam Wilson, but what was the most fun he had watching Disney+ this year? For Stan, that would be WandaVision, and for a lot of the same reasons that a lot of the fans enjoyed it so much. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany really put their best into the series. Kathryn Hahn now has the most anticipated Disney+ show. It’s not hard to see how a hard turn for the Marvel universe was regarded so well. Sometimes seeing the characters that you love in different scenarios is all it takes. Stan also had some kind words for Black Widow too as the action scenes in that film are too cool not to bring up. Check out what he had to say down below.

“Oh, listen, I really liked WandaVision,” he said. “For me, that was a series that I really liked because I thought it was such a different world and such a different take on those characters, and also from what they’ve done before with them. So I really liked that and then, you know, Black Widow obviously is always going to have a soft spot in my heart…there are some action sequences in that that are just insane.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, the Falcon and Winter Soldier star made note that he hadn’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet. That has to figure into the rankings somehow.

“I haven’t seen (Spider-Man: No Way Home) yet because I haven’t been to a theater,” Stan revealed. “I haven’t managed to go to a theater yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing all of them are going to interact in that one movie…But I typically don’t like to support Tom Holland so it’s difficult. I support the films, but not him so much.”

He also told ScreenRant that he has no idea what the future holds for Bucky Barnes. “I agree. I mean, we did and I’m not the one to be able to tell you what the next best thing for him is. I haven’t quite figured it out yet,” Stan told the outlet. “I feel that it was nice to get him to a good place, and having kind of, sort of come back around to accepting himself and his past, and find his own place in the world now, and his own sense of family and values. So, we’ll see what’s gonna top that off. I don’t know.”

What was your favorite Marvel show or movie from 2021? Let us know down in the comments!