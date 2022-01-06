Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Teases What’s Next for Bucky Barnes in the MCU

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: The First Avenger, and it wasn’t until 2021 the character got his own series. Appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie, Stan’s character was able to grow leaps and bounds within the six-episode allotment from Disney+. When it comes to the future, however, Stan isn’t sure what’s going to happen to his beloved character.

“I agree. I mean, we did and I’m not the one to be able to tell you what the next best thing for him is. I haven’t quite figured it out yet,” Stan said in a recent chat with ScreenRant. “I feel that it was nice to get him to a good place, and having kind of, sort of come back around to accepting himself and his past, and find his own place in the world now, and his own sense of family and values. So, we’ll see what’s gonna top that off. I don’t know.”

When it comes to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, however, the character is now getting his own film in the form of Captain America 4.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Marvel producer Nate Moore once said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

