Sebastian Stan Says He Would Love To Take On Captain America Role One Day

There’s plenty of change coming to the MCU after Avengers 4, and if that involves Captain America, Sebastian Stan seems ready for it.

The Winter Soldier actor appeared at Wizard World St. Louis, and during a panel, he was asked if he would like to see Bucky take on the Captain America mantle at some point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, yeah I would love that one day, absolutely,” Stan said. “I don’t know when that day would be, and I just think…it would be a very different Captain America you know, you wouldn’t be able to have the same Captain America as you have right now because he’s a different guy. Again, there’s this issue where we’ve got to get him to be trustworthy enough for them to give him that responsibility, you know, to fill those shoes, and those are hard shoes to fill. So I think it’s possible, I really do, but it just has to make sense and we might need a little more time.”

While that very well could happen in the future, for right now Evans is still immensely enjoying his time with the shield, something that could be overwhelming to others.

“No, it’s wonderful,” Evans said. “It’s so nice. Sometimes I’ve played not so savory characters in the past and it’s, you know, you got to be in a really nasty headspace and you can’t help but take some of that home with you and it can feel like a little bit of a storm cloud.”

“But playing Cap, it’s such a nice energy to try to encompass every day. You can’t help but try and compare it to your own life and find kind of analogous circumstances where you can live up to the person you try to portray each day. No, its a blessing. I love it.”

The two actors and their characters will once again grace the screen together in Avengers: Infinity War. Who knows, maybe we’ll see the first steps to that baton passing there.

First up this year though for Marvel is Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16. Next is Avengers: Infinity War, which hits on May 4th, and that is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits on July 6th. Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.