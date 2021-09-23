Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Breaks Silence on Rumors She’s in Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Rumors have swirled online about Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet reprising her role as Daisy Johnson in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Secret Invasion series, which would put officially put her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s no telling exactly where these rumors started, and Bennet’s exit from the , but the actress has officially set the record straight. Daisy Johnson isn’t in Secret Invasion.

Bennet took to her Instagram story on Wednesday night to let people know that not only was she not involved with the upcoming TV series on Disney+, but she really doesn’t know much about it at all. She avoided talking about it for a while, but hundreds of messages about Secret Invasion every day, as well as fans approaching her about it in public, led Bennet to finally speak out on the matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don’t even know really what that is,” Bennet explained.

“I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I’m getting hundreds of messages about this. I’m now getting like approached in person,” she continued. “Today it was in the tampon aisle at target.”

Fans are going to be disappointed, but there was never any real indication that Bennet was in Secret Invasion in the first place. Agents of SHIELD ended, it isn’t officially part of the MCU canon, so none of those characters are expected to appear in the future. They could, and it will be a really big deal if they do, but it isn’t happening just yet.

Bennet ended her video by telling fans she appreciates their enthusiasm because she knows it comes from a good place.

“To be clear, I love the enthusiasm and your messages I know are out of such excitement and it’s out of such a pure place, and I love everyone so much,” she said.

Chloe Bennet won’t be in Secret Invasion, but plenty of other big names will. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are headlining the series, and they’re joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.