Chloe Bennet Exits Powerpuff Girls TV Series

✖

The road to The CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls series has been a rocky one as it was announced back in May that the pilot was being reworked. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault were all expected to return in the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively, but it looks like things are changing up once again. Bennet, who is best known for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD, has officially exited the Powerpuff project. According to Variety, it was "scheduling conflicts" that "forced" her to leave the show. It appears Cameron and Perrault are still attached to the series, which was expected to begin reshooting later this year. Variety reports that they plan to find a replacement for Bennet in the fall.

Recently, Cameron had a chat with ComicBook.com and addressed the Powerpuff reshoots.

"I can't tell you that!" Cameron admitted when asked about the status of the reshoots. "We are going back, we are reshooting, we are taking a slightly different approach tonally. It's one of those things where you don't want to get it wrong and it's very easy to get it wrong. In the same way that everyone from an outsider's perspective is like, 'How are you gonna do that?' We're figuring that out. We want to get it right for us and for the fans. We really loved what we got but we also just think we could it a little bit closer to what we have in mind. I'll keep you posted."

As for Bennet, it's hard not to be curious about the aforementioned "scheduling conflicts," especially as Marvel begins production on Secret Invasion. There's been no confirmation that Bennet will be returning as Daisy Johnson, and the star has denied rumors of her involvement in the past. However, based on how much Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault seemed to get along while making the first version of the Powerpuff pilot, we can't imagine Bennet would exit the series unless she had a pretty great alternative.

"I definitely would," Bennet previously said when asked if she'd return to Marvel. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

How do you feel about Bennet's Powerpuff exit? Do you think her scheduling conflicts could be Marvel-related? Tell us in the comments!