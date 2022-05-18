Secret Invasion Making Major Change to Nick Fury

✖



Disney just held their annual upfront presentation where they unveiled an amazing first trailer for their upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The studio revealed a bunch of cool details about their upcoming series like Benedict Wong returning as Wong in She-Hulk, and that the series will have a shorter than expected episode count. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also gave some new information about Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion series. Apparently, the next time we see Nick Fury he will look fairly different.

Nick Fury is known for his swagger with his long leather trench coat and his signature eye patch. Now, it seems that Fury will be without those two things for the upcoming Disney+ series. During the Marvel Studios portion of the Disney upfronts, Feige revealed that the character will still have a beard but will be missing the eye patch and leather trench coat.

Previously, set photos leaked that revealed that Dermot Mulroney and Don Cheadle would appear in the series. Mulroney recently denied any involvement with the series even though there's evidence to the contrary. Jackson recently confirmed that Cheadle would appear in Secret Invasion, which also kind of confirms that we'll see Mulroney appear in some shape or form. The Nick Fury actor not only revealed that Cheadle would appear but also revealed that we would see the return of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross.

"C'mon man, you walk on the set, Emilia's amazing… Ben Mendelsohn, he's awesome. Don, Don Cheadle," Jackson told the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast. "I got Don, that's my golf buddy. I didn't realize it, but til we did this thing, I was like, 'We've never worked together.' We just kinda know each other, hang out and laugh… but we'd never worked together and we finally got to work together."

Not much his currently known about Secret Invasion as plot details are being kept in a secret space station somewhere off world. The series will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kllian Scott and Kingsley Ben-Adir.



What do you think about the news? Are you excited for Secret Invasion?