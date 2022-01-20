Secret Invasion Set Photo Reveals National Unity Day Celebration

Marvel’s Secret Invasion has moved principal photography to Halifax, and a leak of the set has already surfaced online. While it doesn’t reveal Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury or any other cast members, it does reveal the series will at least take part in Russia. One eager fan captured signage on set with all its language printed in Russian. According to translations floating about, the text on the sign reads National Unity Day.

See the picture for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/SInvasionNews/status/1483905454585651201?s=20

Unity Day is a national holiday in Russia, and this year’s National Unity Day takes place on November 4th, celebrating the Russian uprising that saw the country gain independence from Polish-Lithuanian forces in 1612.

Very little is known about Secret Invasion, other than the fact it’ll be a loose adaptation of the Marvel Comics event bearing the same name. It’ll star Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. It’ll also feature the MCU arrivals of award-winning actors like Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

