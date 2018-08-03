Selma Blair Explains Her Defense Of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn

Selma Blair has ditched Twitter in support of Guardians director James Gunn, and she recently explained why she chose to take that stance.

Blair is one of several actors to ditch the social media service in recent days in support of rehiring James Gunn, after Disney fired him over resurfaced old jokes Gunn shared on his Twitter page. Since the firing, the cast of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have shared their support of the director, and while Blair wasn’t part of that film, she feels it’s important to show him support.

“I think it’s a nuanced thing and I think nuance matters more than people think,” Blair told TMZ. “I think each situation matters, and this was years ago and there was a time where jokes were jokes and I’m not defending jokes that offended people or not but things are taken out of context and this just happens to be someone who I know his character.”

When the TMZ reporter agreed with her actions, she said “Yeah, and they were jokes. He didn’t actually commit any offenses.”

Blair doesn’t expect Disney to buckle and rehire Gunn based on her decisions alone, though she feels it is important to show support publicly when confronted with a mob mentality.

“I’m not in the business of it all thinking a company would change its business practices by anything a nobody like me tweets, but support is just important,” Blair said. “When you’re up against a mob mentality and there’s a wonderful mob that stands behind him and people like him too so I hope we always have that balance in this country.”

As for Twitter, she was already a bit over it before this popped up, but she isn’t ruling out a return somewhere down the line.

“Ya know it was…that situation really bothered me but yes I also just felt like ‘why not.’ I don’t feel like getting into fights, I don’t feel like taking so much abuse from people right now. I mean who knows maybe I’ll be back on it one day again. Maybe ya know it wasn’t my biggest thrill in life,” Blair said.

There have been rumblings that Disney could rehire Gunn, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.