Serena Williams’ ‘Black Panther’ Catsuit Banned by French Open
The Black Panther-like catsuit sported by tennis star Serena Williams at the French Open has been banned from future tournaments, a decision that drew swift and severe condemnation on social media.
French Open president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis Magazine Williams and other players will have to be more conservative in future tournaments (via Independent.co.uk).
"It's a bit late because the collections are already designed but we are going to nonetheless ask the manufacturers to let us know what is coming," Giudicelli said. "I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena's outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place."
Williams wore the Nike-designed skin-tight outfit because it protects against blood clots. The tennis star "almost died" after giving birth to daughter Olympia because of a hematoma, or a swelling of clotted blood outside of a vessel.
"First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs," Williams explained.
"It's cool, I call it my Wakanda-inspired catsuit, it's really fun. Although we designed it way before the movie, but still, it kind of reminds me of that," she said earlier this year. She said at the competition the outfit made her feel "like a warrior princess" and that it allowed her "an opportunity to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids."
You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/dDB6D9nzaD— Nike (@Nike) August 25, 2018
Nike issued a response to the controversy with a tweet published Saturday showing Williams in action. "You can take the superhero out of the her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers," the tweet reads, with Nike's iconic "just do it" slogan as the hashtag.
Users on Twitter have since rallied around Williams, criticizing the president and his ban. Some, including sports commentator Keith Olbermann, have dubbed the move "sexist" and "racist."
“Sexist, racist provincialism”
This sexist, racist provincialism directed against Serena is very simply resolved. American sports media should and can immediately stop recognizing the French Open as part of the tennis “Grand Slam.” And players of both genders should decline to play. https://t.co/fEWtvZSCEd— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 25, 2018
Any day of the week
I think Serena Williams should start her own tournament and have it at the same time as the French open. I’d watch it over the French any day of the week.— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 25, 2018
Wakanda BS is this?
Serena Williams: *wins 23 grand slam titles*— Philippa H Stewart (@Flip_Stewart) August 25, 2018
Serena Williams: *passes multiple drug tests*
Serena Williams: *nearly dies during childbirth*
Serena Williams: *makes Wimbledon final after nearly dying*
Some guy: “Yeah, but I don’t like how she dresses...”
The Handmaid's Racket
Is this what the French Open had in mind for Serena Williams? pic.twitter.com/m9o4p8dKJ0— Covfefe Pecker-Weissel Jones???? (@PromoteMyCause) August 25, 2018
"Serena Williams IS the game"
so Serena Williams, the greatest tennis player of all time, can’t wear a black bodysuit that was specially made to prevent blood clotting due to post-birth health complications during the French Open because she “needs to respect the game?”
Serena Williams IS the game.— Brian Gay (@brian2596) August 24, 2018
Yeah, I'm pretty sure Serena Williams shows "respect" for the game by playing it better than, you know, everyone ever.— Jesse Wente (@jessewente) August 25, 2018
“Racist and sexist”
I’m so fucking tired of people treating @serenawilliams with disrespect. When will y’all realize that Serena is the best thing that’s ever happened to women’s tennis and the best female athlete ever. She should be able to play in body paint and bugs bunny ears if she wants??— Darko (@DarkoGrncarov) August 25, 2018
Let's call this French Open restriction on Serena Williams for what it is- racist and sexist. Arbitrary dress code policies have been disproportionately used to target Black women in schools, at work and now on the tennis court. This is the unfair policing of Black women's bodies https://t.co/kbMbLSHF2a— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 25, 2018
The catsuit suits her
Roger Federer wears all black is celebrated and given "cool" nickname "Darth Federer"
Serena Williams wears all black is singled out by French Open president for criticism and has outfit banned from major Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/28ZES1riX4— Dallas Hunt (@Dallas_Hunt) August 24, 2018
Anne White wore a catsuit in 1985.
Serena Williams is not allowed to wear one in 2019. pic.twitter.com/maSMckXo26— Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) August 25, 2018
Williams Forever
.@serenawilliams made light of the French Open banning her catsuit: pic.twitter.com/Ltyx7BUcWM— ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2018