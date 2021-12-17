Shang-Chi 2 Director Wants Jackie Chan to Join the Marvel Universe

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently the top-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office, and Marvel fans will have more to look forward to from director Destin Daniel Cretton. It was recently announced that Cretton will be helming the Shang-Chi sequel and he’s also signed on to develop a Disney+ series. Recently, the director spoke with CinemaBlend and was asked if there are any actors he’d like to see show up in the Shang-Chi sequel.

“I mean, if we could ever get Jackie [Chan] into a movie that would be a lifelong dream of mine,” Cretton shared. “Yeah. Let’s put it out there.”

While having Chan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be nothing short of awesome, the iconic actor hasn’t made a movie in Hollywood in quite a while. In fact, he explained in an interview with filmelier.com (via Movie Web) last year that he “never left America,” but could not “find the right script.” Chan said that the movies he was being offered from Hollywood were pretty much all the same cop roles, and now that he’s gotten older (he’s 67), he’s interested in playing more dramatic parts.

“I want to make sure that every year the audience can see so many different sides of Jackie Chan,” he explained. “I would like audiences to consider me as an actor who can do action, not just as an action star. I don’t like to repeat myself.”

As for Cretton’s future with the MCU, Kevin Feige recently teased his upcoming Disney+ series. “I can’t wait for people to discover what it really is that we are working on for Disney+ with Destin.”

Not only did Shang-Chi have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, but it also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 320 reviews, and it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.