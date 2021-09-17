Shang-Chi: Marvel Designer Reveals Different Look for Abomination’s Return

When one of the trailers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings confirmed the return of The Incredible Hulk villain The Abomination it came with the surprise reveal that he’d be sporting a slightly more comic accurate look. The version of the character last seen in the 2008 movie was missing some key traits seen in the pages of Marvel comic books but now it seems like his mutations have continued and he’s got his trademark pointed ears. Senior Visual Development Artist for Marvel Studios Anthony Francisco took to social media to share some concept art for the character’s appearance which seems like a melding of the classic Abomination with the version from The Incredible Hulk.

“Here is one image I got the greenlight to share,” Francisco shared on Instagram. “This green guy who have drawn countless times in my high school days … coz he always fought Hulk lol. And I loved drawing Hulk during my science class … actually i drew during all my classes except for science haha, I wanted to listen in that class!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Francisco went on to praise the film’s director Destin Daniel Cretton, adding: “And the best part is that I was fortunate to meet @destindaniel who is the nicest director I have ever met in this industry ! His energy is and advice was so uplifting and much needed!”

The return of The Abomination in Shang-Chi was just the beginning of the villain’s time in the MCU spotlight again as it was previously confirmed that star Tim Roth would reprise his part for the upcoming She-Hulk TV series on Disney+ (Roth also contributed vocal work for Shang-Chi). Given the long span of time between The Incredible Hulk and the Abomination’s current appearances, Shang-Chi seems to imply he’s friendly with Wong but also perhaps still in jail, fans will be looking for answers about the villain and luckily they’re coming soon

“I can say that you will find out very soon,” Destin Daniel Cretton told Cinema Blend when asked about Abomination’s MCU future. “But I mean, I can also say that the decisions of everything that people are speculating about were big discussions, and they are there for a reason that I think will be revealed fairly soon, I think.”

She-Hulk does not yet have an official release date but will more than likely premiere on Disney+ in 2022. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.