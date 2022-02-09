Shang-Chi Accepts His Fate as Master of the Ten Rings in the Marvel Universe

Just like the major reimagination of the Infinity Stones a few years back, Marvel’s altering another major MacGuffin to fit more in line with its live-action counterpart. In the pages of Marvel’s ongoing Shang-Chi series, the House of Ideas is setting the Master of Kung Fu on a path awfully similar to the live-action version played by Simu Liu.

In a press release distributed Tuesday, Shang-Chi will now be the bearer of the Ten Rings come May. Interestingly enough, the solicitation sent out by the publisher even compared the Ten Rings with the aforementioned cosmic rocks.

“In this crucial issue, Shang-Chi’s greatest enemies have gathered under his vengeful grandfather and in order to protect his bloodline, Shang-Chi will have to confront his dark side and unleash the power he was destined to wield… THE TEN RINGS!” Marvel says of Shang-Chi #12, due out in May. “The devastating consequences of this action will have a major impact on Shang-Chi’s role in the greater Marvel Universe and further complicate his already tense relationship with the Avengers.”

It’s meant to serve as the beginning of a new arc as Shang-Chi works to stop an invasion by his own grandfather the mystic forces of Ta Lo.

“Since the very beginning, Shang-Chi’s ongoing solo series has revealed long-hidden secrets about his origins, introduced readers to his warrior siblings, and saw him sacrifice his good standing with Marvel’s heroes in order to honor his newly found family,” the solicitation adds. “Now, Earth is under attack from Shang-Chi’s grandfather and the forces of Ta Lo! To save his world, Shang-Chi must succumb to his late father’s wishes and inherit the deadly Ten Rings.”

Marvel’s full solicitation, plus the cover, for Shang-Chi #12 can be found below.

SHANG-CHI #12

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 5/4