Shang-Chi Producer Jonathan Schwartz Says Abomination's Future Will Be Revealed

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally arrives in theaters this weekend, bringing the latest Marvel Comics blockbuster to the masses. In addition to introducing a whole new hero and corner of the Marvel universe, the film has been confirmed to have cameos from a few existing Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, including Abomination (Tim Roth), who was most recently seen in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. There's definitely a lot of anticipation surrounding the way Abomination will make his return, especially given his more comic-accurate appearance — and according to Shang-Chi producer Jonathan Schwartz, Abomination's future in the franchise might be more complex than meets the eye.

"All will be revealed," Schwartz told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis during a recent press event for Shang-Chi, when asked what happens after Abomination and Wong's (Benedict Wong) appearances in the film's tournament scene. "All will be revealed."

Granted, we already know that Abomination will be playing a role in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series, something that was confirmed months prior to the confirmation that he would be in Shang-Chi. But still, the idea that the underrated villain's story might not be quite done is surely going to excite some.

As Schwartz also told ComicBook.com, the idea of bringing Abomination back into the fold made "the most story sense", while also providing an opportunity to show him in his "weird glory."

"We love that moment. We sort of knew, [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] and I, that there had to be a big, kind of showcasing fight between two known characters in there, and it just became this big talk with us in talking about who made sense, and who'd be cool, and who we would think it would be a good fight between," Schwartz explained. "And we ended up with wanting Abomination because it seemed to make the most story sense for where we're going to find him in this universe, and also, just be a cool, awesome fight. And it fell along those lines, like it was a good time to refresh Abomination's look. We haven't seen him for a while, so I think everyone was excited to kind of see him at all in weird glory."

Are you excited for Abomination's return in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3rd.