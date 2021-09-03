Shang-Chi Star Wants Wolverine and Razor Fist Crossover (Exclusive)

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing brave new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that one of them is ready to throw down with Wolverine should the X-Men character debut any time soon. It would be quite a show, too, as this gauntlet is ready to be thrown down by the new Shang-Chi movie's Razor Fist actor Florian Munteanu. Munteanu makes his MCU debut as the Marvel Comics character this Friday, bringing his imposing physique to the villainous character who has already been seeing sparring with Simu Liu's titular hero in several trailers and commercials. Now, he wants more.

"I have a dream matchup: Razor Fist against Wolverine," Munteanu tells ComicBook.com, as seen in the interview in the video above (or on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel). Both of the characters have blades attached to their respective bodies but Razor Fist will have his work cut out for him as the mutant Wolverine also comes with the ability to heal himself significantly faster than others. "They actually collided at some point in the comic books," Munteanu recalls. "Seeing Wolverine with his blades and then Razor Fist, maybe another outcomes, as well. Who knows? We'll see what happens."

The mutant characters have not yet been added to any of the upcoming Marvel Studios titles despite the Disney-owned studio regaining access to the characters when Disney acquired Fox in 2019. The closest mutants have come to the MCU so far has been Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige promising "mutants" were among things he wanted to talk about while on stage at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and recent teases from Feige and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds about the R-rated mercenary getting to work for Deadpool 3 next year.

Should Munteanu ever get a chance to square up with Wolverine, he might not find out until the day he shows up to the set. When joining Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the creatives kept him in the dark on what movie it was and the role he was trying out for. "I feel like the process itself is not too different to other movies," Munteanu says. "You audition, you do scenes, you send them over, you send the self tapes over. And then the tough part starts because you have to wait and you don't know if anything happens. Obviously, I knew that it was for a Marvel movie and since I'm a big fan of the MCU and a comic nerd myself, I put one-on-one together and I knew this has to be Shang-Chi. Once I was reading through the scenes, I knew. I just didn't know what character it was for, what exact character."

Are you ready to see X-Men characters showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3.