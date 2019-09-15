Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Denounces SNL’s Inaction After Racist Comments

Days after videos surfaced showing new Saturday Night Live addition Shane Gillis making incredibly racist remarks last year, various stars of since stood out in opposition to the show. That includes recently-tabbed Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, who’s gone on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts speaking out against the casting.

On his Twitter feed, Liu — the Kim’s Convenience star revealed as Shang-Chi at Comic-Con in July — shared an image including a racially-driven drawing of Asian-Americans from America’s Industrial Age. “It wasn’t funny then, and it sure as hell isn’t funny today,” Liu says about Gillis’ re-surfaced remarks.

It wasn’t funny then, and it sure as hell isn’t funny today. This word has been used to dehumanize my people for over 150 years. You don’t get to use it in the name of edgy comedy. Like the other members of my community I am eagerly awaiting @nbcsnl’s response. pic.twitter.com/oWAl7NuLKK — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 15, 2019

Earlier this week, NBC’s Saturday Night Live introduced its next batch of freshmen actors to the general public, which happened to include Bowen Yang, the first full-time Asian-American actor on staff in the show’s 44-year history. It also included Gillis and Chloe Fineman.

Shortly after Gillis’ involvement was announced, a clip from his Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast went viral, where the “comedian” went on a rant against Chinatown, saying it was “f—ing nuts” before using a derogatory word to describe Asian. Other comments in the same breath include bits like “the translation between you and the waiter is just such a f—ing hassle,” and “nice racism, good racism. I love to be f—ing racist.”

The initial airing of the podcast took place September 26, 2018, not even a year ago.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings bows February 12, 2021.

