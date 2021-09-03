Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Shares Photos From Galaxy’s Edge, Teases Avengers Campus Opening

✖

Disneyland officially reopened last month, and there's a lot to look forward to from the parks in Anaheim, California. On June 4th, the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus will be opening at California Adventure and Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently teased that it's "truly phenomenal." Some folks have gotten a sneak peek at the attraction, including Simu Liu, the star of Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu took to Instagram this week to share some photos of Galaxy's Edge and gave a little tease about Avengers Campus.

"Consider this our @StarWars audition 😉 Took some of my best homies to Disneyland, got a PRIVATE TOUR of Avengers Campus, was one of the first to ride the new Spider-Man Web Slingers ride, got dressed up at Galaxy’s Edge, built lightsabers, gorged ourselves on turkey legs and beignets... and overall had the most incredible day to end off over two weeks of working without weekends. Best day with the best people. There’s absolutely nothing better. (Shoutout to our amazing tour guide Nataly for planning out our trip and nerding out with us!)," Liu wrote. You can check out his photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

"Despite the pandemic, we continue to make progress on a number of highly anticipated projects at our parks around the world, including the all-new Avengers Campus, set to open at Disney California adventure June 4," Chapek said during The Walt Disney Company's Second Quarter financial results conference call on Thursday. "I had a chance to visit recently and the attractions are truly phenomenal."

As for Liu, this is not the first time the actor has showcased his love for Star Wars on social media. The actor has taken to Instagram to show off his Palpatine impression and even shared an adorable childhood throwback, proving he's been a fan of the franchise his whole life.

As for Shang-Chi, the first trailer for the movie was finally released last month and it was revealed this week that the movie will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical window upon its release. In addition to Liu, the movie is set to star Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as fellow MCU newcomers Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 3rd.