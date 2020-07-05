Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shows Off His Palpatine Impression

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to resume production soon, but like everyone else over the last couple of months, the Marvel film's stars have had to find other ways to pass the time. Simu Liu, who will be playing the titular role in the upcoming MCU movie, has been having some fun making videos online. In fact, he took to Twitter this week to show off his impressive impression skills.

"TikTok got me dusting off my Palpatine voice and dare I say it SLAPS," Liu wrote. You can check out his video below:

TikTok got me dusting off my Palpatine voice and dare I say it SLAPS pic.twitter.com/ReJUEyuw26 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 2, 2020

Speaking of amazing voice work related to the Star Wars franchise, Luke Skywalker star Mark Hamill recently revealed that he's had secret voice cameos in every Star Wars movie with the exception of the prequels. “Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory," Hamill shared. Soon after sending that tweet, he clarified the pseudonyms for his roles in Solo and Rogue One. "It was never about billing (L-[Rogue One] R-[Solo]) or salary," Hamill shared on Twitter. "It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as 'Patrick Williams'-It was actually 'William M. Patrick' (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for."

As for Liu, the actor has remained in Australia while filming was suspended and recently spoke out the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu explained. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 7, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.