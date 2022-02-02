Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals Major Change to His Look

After the extensive promotional cycle for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, don’t forget the film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel fans got pretty used to seeing actor Simu Liu how he appears in the film. Combine that with his similar look in Kim’s Convenience and fans had a good idea of what the Chinese-Canadian actor looked like. All that in mind Liu has thrown a major curveball to all of us, revealing he’s died his hair blond and styled it in a new way.

Liu posted the image on line, simply writing in the caption: “sorry ma pls don’t kill me.” The image drew a slew of reactions to Liu’s new hair, with Ronny Chieng, who plays Jon Jon in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, replied: “LOOKS LIKE SH-T.” Most importantly, actress Fala Chen, who play’s Liu’s on-screen mother in Shang-Chi, had the best comment, replying: “I’m disappointed son.” Check out the image below.

Liu’s photo of his new haircut came a day after he revealed the he’s written a memoir titled “We Were Dreamers.” It’s unclear if the hair change was done as a means to put off further work on the book but the timing is suspicious (just kidding, Simu).

We’re still potentially a few years away from the Shang-Chi sequel, so it’s unlikely that Liu got this change-up for his Marvel follow-up, but development on the new movie does continue. Speaking in a previous interview with Complex, Liu said he wasn’t sure what the sequel would include but he’s excited to see what elements of Shang-Chi’s abilities that it will explore.

“I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I’m curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings,” Liu said. “Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that’s so powerful but also so dangerous. And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I’m just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to dive into that process.”

Liu will be joined in Shang-Chi 2 by director Destin Daniel Cretton as well, having recently signed a new overall deal with the House of Mouse, the status of his hair is uncertain as of this writing.