She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Brings Back Bruce Banner

The last time that we saw Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame, he had fully managed to control his raging side as the scientist's brain was now in the body of the Hulk, and while he made an appearance in Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings, it seems that the character played by Mark Ruffalo is set to have a big role in his cousin's new show, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. With the latest trailer having arrived to coincide with the Disney Upfront event, Bruce is still keeping his anger under wraps it seems.

Thanks to using the Infinity Gauntlet to bring back everyone who was "blipped" out of existence by Thanos, Bruce Banner seemed to have permanently damaged the arm that he used to make the snap. However, even though Bruce in Shang-Chi was still sporting a sling, it would seem that his greener side has managed to overcome this little hiccup. In the comics, Jennifer Walters was transformed into She-Hulk thanks to getting a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce to save her life. While she has struggled with her anger from time to time, She-Hulk has been a starkly different character from her cousin, and this series seems to be leaning to the lighter side of the Marvel hero as she balances her new transformation with her duties as an attorney.

In this new trailer, it's clear that Banner and the Hulk are in a very good place, at least in terms of being able to maintain the relationship between the both of them as Bruce is still in control of the large green body. In the Marvel Comics, this form was referred to as "The Professor" which was introduced by writer Peter David and would stick around for a number of years before the Savage Hulk would make a comeback, along with several new iterations of the green-skinned goliath that would be introduced over time.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is set to arrive on Disney+ on August 17th, and from the first trailer, it's clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking to dive deep for this action-packed comedy series.

Are you looking forward to She-Hulk officially joining the MCU? Do you think we'll see the return of the Savage Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ show?