New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law "I'm a Hulk" Video Released





She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted a new trailer today after that big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con. In the clip, Jennifer Walters actually comes into contact with Bruce Banner's blood during a car accident. Also of note in the trailer, is her breaking the fourth wall again in her car. A lot of fans are expecting a bunch of cameos in the show. However, it won't be filled to the brim. Rather, there will be some choice inclusions. The creative team and Kevin Feige all talked about how She-Hulk was going to be a bit of a departure from most of the MCU content that has come before. There are so many fun and quirky angles to the show that haven't even been mentioned yet. Check out the latest featurette for yourself right here down below.

The show's creator Jessica Gao spoke to Comicbook.com after that massive showing in Hall H for Comic-Con. We got a chance to ask her how the creative team had to balance the humor and action elements of this character. If that weren't enough to juggle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe also has to be taken into consideration.

"It is a tricky balance, balancing the comedy and the action and the Marvel of it all, but what's nice is I've been on this journey, this 10-year Marvel journey of the first couple of phases of the MCU as a fan," Gao explained. "I watched every movie in the theater, so it wasn't like I had to play catch up when I first started, and what's really, really exciting is having been through that long journey, seen every iteration, every genre that they've played with to then be able to go, 'I wonder what else I can explore. Wat haven't they hit before and what's in my wheelhouse that nobody else has done in the MCU?"

Of course, people also want to know about Daredevil after Matt Murdock popped up in the trailer. The creator had to admit that her main character shared some traits with the Man Without Fear.

"Oh boy, I feel like we're getting dangerously close to a black bag over my head," she laughed. "Well obviously, what Jen has in common with Matt Murdock is that they're both lawyers but also, uniquely, they're both lawyers who happen to be a superheroes, so they have that in common. Wong is a character that has existed in the MCU and knows her cousin. That's the thing about Jen is that she, uniquely, unlike everybody else who's origin story we're exploring, she is someone who has something like this in her family already. So conceivably, she's already had to listen to and deal with all of this stuff as a third party family member for years."

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Let us know down in the comments!