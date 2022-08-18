Chris Evans Hilariously Responds to Big Captain America Reveal on She-Hulk

Captain America star Chris Evans has responded to that NSFW discovery from this week's episode of She-Hulk. Over the course of the premiere, Jennifer Walters insinuates that Steve Rogers was a virgin. Now, the jokes about it came up in a clip released online last week. Everyone had a good laugh about the theory, but then the episode confirmed it. The Hulk told his cousin that Cap hooked up with one of the USO performers during his original tour. Tatiana Maslany's loud exhalation during the post-credits scene had everyone on social media laughing. Maybe most of them weren't crying as hard as Evans was. He posted some laughing emojis after seeing that social media chatter about his character. In the MCU, it feels like Rodgers' Captain America is a lightning rod for conspiracy theories and the like. A lot of viewers wondered if the rumors from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were actually clues about where Old Man Steve was now. And in this show, his relationship timeline has come under massive scrutiny. It's been a wild couple of days on the web. Check out his post down below.

In a recent interview with Cheddar News, the Captain America star actually had some advice for MCU newcomers like Maslany. In essence they should enjoy the ride because it only gets more interesting from here.

"Enjoy it, have fun," Evans explained. "It's nice when you're making movies and there's this baked in the cake fanbase. People who are really excited to see the work because they're deeply connected to the character. It's really special for them. It adds a lot of pressure. But, its a real joy when it works out and there's a giant community you're welcomed into. So, enjoy it."

While promoting his latest film, Lightyear, Disney's D23 Podcast asked about the possibility of a Cap return. However, the star told the outlet he's not even considering it at this point. Anthony Mackie is Captain America now and they're not going to mess with that.

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

