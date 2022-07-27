Chris Evans Reveals Advice For New Marvel Cinematic Universe Actors

Chris Evans has some advice for the new actors entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These days, The Gray Man is taking up his time. But, he stopped by Cheddar News to offer some short tips for anyone putting on the tights for the first time. Evans' main point was to enjoy everything about the process. It's a dream come true for a lot of performers. But, outside of that, the fans have been waiting to see some of these characters for years. Hopefully it all goes well and everyone has something to be proud of. Check out his full comments down below:

"Enjoy it, have fun," Evans began. "It's nice when you're making movies and there's this baked in the cake fanbase. People who are really excited to see the work because they're deeply connected to the character. It's really special for them. It adds a lot of pressure. But, its a real joy when it works out and there's a giant community you're welcomed into. So, enjoy it."

Actor @ChrisEvans joined Cheddar News and discusses what makes a good villain, gives advice to stars joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shares his favorite superhero and talks upcoming project 'Ghosted'. pic.twitter.com/0nNlFTqWaI — Cheddar News (@cheddar) July 27, 2022

Comicbook.com managed to speak with the former Captain America about his Marvel prospects. Post-Endgame, the star admits his time in the red, white, and blue is over.

"I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," the Lightyear star explained. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

The Disney D23 Podcast asked Evans about the possibility of returning. He's still not even thinking about it. Mackie holds the shield now and unless the perfect opportunity came about, there's no changing that.

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

What do you think of Evans' advice? Let us know down in the comments!