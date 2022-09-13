She-Hulk Episode 4 Features the MCU's Oldest Actor Yet

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been delighting fans at every turn, offering a fresh perspective to the superhero mythos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has brought a lot of ridiculous but epic firsts to the MCU — and it looks like the series' recently-released fourth episode added another. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Donny Blaze actor Rhys Coiro revealed that Leon Lamar, the actor who played Donny's sidekick, Cornelius P. Willows, was over 100 years old when he filmed his role in the series. This seems to make him the oldest actor who have ever appeared in the MCU.

"My sidekick, by the way, [is played by] Leon Lamar an amazing actor who is 104 years old," Coiro explained. "He's 104 now. At the time of shooting, I guess he was only 102 or 103, but I believe he is now 104. He's just a national treasure and one of my favorite things about being an actor is that familial bond that you develop with your fellow actors. And he and I had just had a great rapport between takes, I was just in a constant state of interviewing him, and learning about his amazing life. I mean, he didn't even start acting until he was in his late seventies. He's just completely in the moment. And Kat [Coiro] was adding lines for him in the spur of the moment. That character is so much more fleshed out in the final cut. It's just lovely.

Kat Coiro, who executive produces She-Hulk and also directed Episode 4, revealed more details about Lamar's appearance in the series.

"Leon Lamar aka Cornelius was born in 1919," Coiro's caption reads in part. "That makes him 104. A sharper, wittier, more wonderful actor could never be found. Whenever we were shooting episode 4 of @shehulkofficial I would find @rhyscoiro and Leon chatting. The man has a lot of stories and one thing I love about my husband is his constant curiosity."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.

